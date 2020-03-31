Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,300 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,445,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,340,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

