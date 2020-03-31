Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 280 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

SPG stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,265. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.70. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.