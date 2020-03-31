Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,786 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 197,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Paypal by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,945,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

