Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 535 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.94 on Monday, reaching $169.82. 2,731,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,831. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.74. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

