Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.31.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

