Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.36.

REG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 1,944,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

