Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QSR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 2,716,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,078. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.