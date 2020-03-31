Revain (R) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Revain has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $512,107.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, OKEx and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.02589132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00190991 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OKEx, YoBit, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, BitFlip, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

