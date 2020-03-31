Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RVNC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 662,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $887.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.06. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Capital International Investors increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 836,900 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 524,707 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.