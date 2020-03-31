Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.35. 662,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,979. The company has a market capitalization of $887.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

