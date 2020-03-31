Robert W. Baird Trims Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Target Price to $15.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TITN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 272,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,829. The company has a market cap of $202.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 1.07%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 32.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

