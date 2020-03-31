Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on LYFT to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,349,138. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,722 shares of company stock valued at $951,261.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LYFT by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 1,315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LYFT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.