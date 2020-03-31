Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

ZG traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. 54,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

