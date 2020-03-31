Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,651. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

