Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Trading Up 2.8%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $32.26, approximately 1,026,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,707,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDS.B shares. TheStreet lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.