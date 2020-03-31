Sailer Financial LLC Buys New Position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.45. 69,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $315.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

