Sailer Financial LLC Invests $28,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.90.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.02. The company had a trading volume of 371,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average is $240.11. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

