Sailer Financial LLC Invests $30,000 in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,410. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.