Sailer Financial LLC Invests $30,000 in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,410. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

