Sailer Financial LLC Invests $36,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 999,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,773. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

