Sailer Financial LLC Invests $43,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 718 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,620,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,067,856. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

