Sailer Financial LLC Invests $53,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ventas by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. 6,984,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

