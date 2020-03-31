Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

ADC traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 777,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

