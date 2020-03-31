Sailer Financial LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $93.50. 21,651,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669,566. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.