Sailer Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,668,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,064. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

