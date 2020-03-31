Sailer Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.