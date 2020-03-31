Sailer Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 240 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.28. 1,994,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,865. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.