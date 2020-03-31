Sailer Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 530 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.08. 1,261,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,258. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4183 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

