Sailer Financial LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.71. 800,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,081. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

