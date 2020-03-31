Sailer Financial LLC Takes Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bank OZK boosted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of SO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,537. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.