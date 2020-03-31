SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 1,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

