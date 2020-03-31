SALVATORE FERRA/ADR’s (SFRGY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SFRGY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 1,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,523. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

