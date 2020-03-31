Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SANM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,168. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 336.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

