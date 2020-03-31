Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $8.34. Scientific Games shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 84,325 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $782.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

