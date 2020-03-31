Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.51 ($70.36).

ETR G24 traded up €1.10 ($1.28) on Tuesday, hitting €54.75 ($63.66). 375,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 52-week high of €65.75 ($76.45).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

