Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46, 986,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 946,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.25 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 87.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. Seadrill’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seadrill by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 377,058 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of Seadrill by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,663,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 945,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seadrill by 509.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Seadrill by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,473,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 953,353 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Seadrill by 1,652.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,239,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,150 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

