Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EYES. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Second Sight Medical Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYES traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,705. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.76. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 183.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

