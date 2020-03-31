Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Down 7.5%

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $37.60, approximately 186,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,437,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after buying an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $184,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

