Short Interest in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Rises By 15.7%

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,683,100 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 27th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.42.

NYSE:APD traded up $13.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.53. 1,281,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

