Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Grows By 16.5%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 27th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Realty Investors by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Realty Investors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
