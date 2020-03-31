Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Decreases By 14.2%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,252,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 27th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,516. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

