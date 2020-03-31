Short Interest in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Grows By 17.1%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 994,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 27th total of 849,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 691,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

