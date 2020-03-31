Short Interest in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Declines By 8.8%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,723,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.69. 369,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. Autohome has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. China International Capital cut shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $58,460,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,252,000 after purchasing an additional 521,035 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 607,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,579,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

