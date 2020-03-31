Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Grows By 9.8%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 27th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,060 shares of company stock worth $487,755. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,611. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $397.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

