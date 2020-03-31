Short Interest in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Grows By 14.1%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 27th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 984,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 23,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,828. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $178.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

