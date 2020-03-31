Short Interest in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Grows By 20.9%

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 27th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BQH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,894.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.