Short Interest in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Increases By 16.5%

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,700 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 27th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,868,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CDW alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $1,380,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 709,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.