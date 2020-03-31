Short Interest in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Rises By 21.3%

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,610,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 27th total of 21,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 1,643,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 48.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 81,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,017,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Nielsen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nielsen by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 627,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

