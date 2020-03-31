Short Interest in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Rises By 21.4%

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 964,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 27th total of 794,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE JMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 35,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Get Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $98,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 141,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.