Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.02. 553,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

