Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Down 10%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $12.56, approximately 4,767,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,001,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,282 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

